Happy’s Pizza will open by helping those in need

The grand reopening of Happy’s Pizza in Burton will help feed a homeless shelter.

On Oct. 30, the restaurant, located at 1376 East Bristol Road, will celebrate its grand reopening with a Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting ceremony.

Immediately after there will be a dinner donation to those in need at My Brother’s Keeper shelter for homeless men in Flint.

Wally Yasso, the new owner of the Happy’s Pizza store, and volunteers will prepare and serve a variety of Happy’s entrees and side dishes for 75 to 100 people.

Yasso also owns Happy’s Pizza stores in Toledo and Dayton, Ohio.

At these locations, he donated meals to local shelters on every holiday, provides free pizza monthly to area hospital staff, and donates pizzas to the American Red Cross for blood drives.

The grand reopening is also celebrating new lunch specials, dinner combos, and menu items.

