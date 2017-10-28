Lil' Monsters Halloween Bash was a hit

Halloween weekend is upon us and plenty of people are headed out to the party tonight, but some kids got a head start on the festivities early.

"You have to trick-or-treat to get candy. It’s so fun," said Sarhi.

Six-year-old Sarhi knows the name of the game on Halloween. That's why she came to the Lil' Monsters Halloween Bash.

The bash was held at Genesee Valley Center.

"We literally buy a pallet of candy," said Cindy Frohrip. "We buy enough to get the party started. We had the biggest turn out ever this year."

Cindy Frohrip is the Marketing Manager at the mall. She said they held the event as a way to bring a free, safe, and spooky holiday to local kids. The Genesee District Library and The Flint Public Library helped host the bash.

"They can actually get a free book from the Library," Frohrip said. "They are the ones that sponsor the entire event."

Ashley Mosley brought her two little pirates to get their Halloween fix. She said this event has become a family tradition.

"Every year since my kids were born," Mosley said. "It’s really nice to just come inside. It’s really cool and really fun."

This year nearly two thousand kids came dressed in their best costumes. Frohrip hopes the children get excited about reading too.

"It’s a really great way for us to get back to the community," said Cindy Frohrip

