Police investigating man shot in Flint

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach in Flint.

At 12:16 a.m. on Oct. 28, 9-1-1 received a call of a victim shot in the stomach.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot with a handgun at 1900 block of Thom St.

The man was transported to Hurley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Police described a suspect as a man with a shaved head wearing a grey jumpsuit.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective/Trooper Andy Knapp at (810) 237-6915, the Flint Police Department Detective Bureau (810) 237-6900, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

