Police make arrest after string of larcenies in Clayton Twp

Police make arrest after string of larcenies in Clayton Twp

CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police have identified and taken a suspect into custody after a string of larcenies.

Clayton Township Police Department reports residents have had items stolen from their vehicles. Police now have an individual in custody involved in this case.

The police department is working to identify the stolen property and return the items to their rightful owners.

The investigation is still ongoing.

