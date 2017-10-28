10th annual Dia De Los Muertos brunch in Saginaw

A local Mexican-American heritage group is holding its 10th annual Dia De Los Muertos Brunch.

The brunch, hosted by La Union Civica Mexicana, is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the group’s hall at 2715 Wadsworth in Saginaw.

El Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday where family and friends gather to pray for and remember deceased family members or friends. It is closely connected to the Catholic holidays of All Saint’s Day on Nov. 1 and All Soul’s Day on Nov. 2.

Along with the essential traditions of the holiday, attendees can enjoy an array of traditional food such as menudo, rice, beans, papas, and much more.

Entry fee for the brunch is $10, $5 for children ages 10 and under. Participants who wear Calavera faces will get half off the entry fee.

The organization encourages individuals and community groups to build “altars” decorated with “ofrendas” for public exhibit.

A $50 prize will be given to the “Best Altar” and “Best Calavera”. If you would like to participate, call (989) 274-5074.

