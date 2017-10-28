Spartans upset at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -- Clayton Thorson threw a 22-yard touchdown to Flynn Nagel in the third overtime, Nate Hall intercepted Brian Lewerke and Northwestern beat No. 16 Michigan State 39-31 on Saturday.

The Wildcats had a third down at the 22 when Thorson hit Nagel on a slant for the go-ahead TD. Cameron Green caught the two-point conversion to make it an eight-point game, and two big plays by the defense preserved the victory.

Lineman Joe Gaziano stripped Brian Lewerke as he dropped back. Lewerke picked up the loose ball and fired toward the goal line, where Hall intercepted a pass intended for Matt Sokol.

That set off a wild celebration, with the sideline emptying and fans pouring out of the stands.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

