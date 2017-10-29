A brief break from the rain

The rain that we have seen the last couple of days has been relatively light, but today skies will be dry across Mid-Michigan. However, rain will return by tomorrow. Over the course of the next few days, we can expect that rain to be relatively light as well. We'll also expect temperatures to stay slightly cooler than average this week as well.

Today

A brief hiatus between systems will leave our skies high and dry today. Although we can still expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. If you still have leaves that need to be raked, today is the day to do it. Just make sure that you bundle up before you head outside. Highs today will only top out in the mid to upper 40s. Find out how cool temperatures are in your area with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be light out of the west at 5 mph.

Tonight

It really is too good to be true, the dry weather doesn't last long. In addition to increasing clouds overnight, we can expect a few isolated showers to pop into the picture as we head toward dawn. Lows overnight will drop into the mid 30s. Winds will gradually be picking up overnight out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Keep the umbrella around to start the work week. Just about everyday will feature a little bit of rain and Monday is no different. Some scattered showers will be possible, but will be very light. Otherwise, expect mainly overcast skies. To see where the rain is in your area, check out our Interactive Radar. Highs will rise into the upper 40s, but it will feel cooler than that with breezy winds out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Halloween

It's not a perfect day for trick or treating, but it will be a classic gray and dreary fall day. As you prepare the kids to head out, make sure you bundle them up and pack an umbrella as well. Expect the chance for a few isolated showers, otherwise we'll be under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only manage to reach the mid 40s.

