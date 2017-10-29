Victim identified in fatal roll over crash

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim involved in a fatal rollover accident.

The driver that died from the accident was Jeffery Arnold, a 28-year-old man from Shepherd.

The passenger was identified as Markes Gadlen, a 23-year-old man from Pompeii.

The accident happened at 2:12 a.m. on Oct. 28 on River Road and northbound US 127 in Union Township.

Arnold was trapped in the turned over vehicle. He was extracted by first responders and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Gadlen was seen walking around the crash when a passing driver reported the accident to 9-1-1. He refused medical attention when responders arrived.

Officers are still investigating the crash.

