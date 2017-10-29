3 children die from buggy vs vehicle crash

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal buggy crash in Montcalm County.

The vehicle and buggy crash happened at 8:34 a.m. on Oct. 29 on E. Condensary Road near Wood Road in Evergreen Township.

Michigan State Police said the preliminary investigation showed a Dodge truck was driving eastbound on E. Condensary Road when it collided with a buggy that was also traveling eastbound.

The collision caused extensive damage to the truck and buggy.

MSP said three of the nine passengers in the buggy suffered fatal injuries. The three victims from Sheridan were a 12-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl.

The other six passengers were hospitalized with life-threating injuries.

The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured. Police said the driver appeared to be wearing his seat belt.

MSP said restraint use in the buggy is unknown.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the traffics crash and they are still investigating other possible factors.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.