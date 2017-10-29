Community grieving after Saginaw woman shot in her driveway

A community is grieving and searching for answers.

A Saginaw mother was shot and left for dead in her driveway and her killer is still on the loose.

"She was someone’s mother," said Pastor Dennis Cotton. "She was someone’s daughter. She was someone’s sister. It’s just senseless."

A community in mourning after Shlindrill Lewis, 54, was fatally shot in her own driveway. Cotton, who works with Life in Christ Ministries, doesn't understand why someone would do this. He said the community and her children want answers.

"We had a chance to talk with and pray with her daughter," Cotton said. "I just felt the pain she had at losing her mother. As she was just sitting right there in the driveway."

Saginaw Police said the incident happened on Capehart Dr. in the Sheridan Park subdivision. They responded to the shooting on Thursday, Oct. 26 at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said Lewis was shot multiple times and they are still looking for a suspect.

"There’s just too much violence," Cotton said. "My heart goes out to the family and city."

Cotton said his church held a violence protest on Saturday, Oct. 28. He said it was an effort to try and take back the neighborhood where Lewis was shot. He said she was a respected elder in the community. He now has plans for a night walk that will try to stomp out violence.

"We have to continue to love," said Cotton. "We need to do the best we can. There’s not just one answer that could possibly solve it."

If you know anything that could lead police to Lewis's killer, call Saginaw Police or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

