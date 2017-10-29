Flint Lifetime movie now online - WNEM TV 5

Flint Lifetime movie now online

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Lifetime movie about the Flint Water Crisis is now available online.

You can catch the movie on Lifetime’s website with your cable provider login.

'Flint' the film follows the story of four women who fought to expose the poisoning of the community during the Flint Water Crisis.

The movie premiered Oct. 23 at The Whiting in Flint.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.