Flint Lifetime movie now online

The Lifetime movie about the Flint Water Crisis is now available online.

You can catch the movie on Lifetime’s website with your cable provider login.

'Flint' the film follows the story of four women who fought to expose the poisoning of the community during the Flint Water Crisis.

The movie premiered Oct. 23 at The Whiting in Flint.

