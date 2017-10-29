Michigan resisting challenge to ban on straight-party voting

Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.More >
Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.More >
Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.More >
Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.More >
Police are looking into a 20-month-old's death after she was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.More >
Police are looking into a 20-month-old's death after she was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.More >
A community is grieving and searching for answers.More >
A community is grieving and searching for answers.More >
A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in a car crash.More >
A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in a car crash.More >
Nashville police are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly struck in the face during an altercation at Corner Pub in Brentwood Saturday night.More >
Nashville police are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly struck in the face during an altercation at Corner Pub in Brentwood Saturday night.More >
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal buggy crash in Montcalm County.More >
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal buggy crash in Montcalm County.More >
WNEM.com has compiled the following list for Trick-or-Treating times across Mid-Michigan.More >
WNEM.com has compiled the following list for Trick or Treating times across Mid-Michigan.More >
Idaho authorities say a woman who drove her sport utility vehicle off a cliff in a crash that killed her and her three young children did so deliberately.More >
Idaho authorities say a woman who drove her sport utility vehicle off a cliff in a crash that killed her and her three young children did so deliberately.More >
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed through a local children's zoo.More >
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed through a local children's zoo.More >