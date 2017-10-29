3 in custody after double shooting in Flint

Detective Tyrone Booth with the Flint Police Department said three people are in custody after a double shooting in Flint.

Police said the shooting happened on Oct. 28 at the 1500 block of Bennett, just east of I-475.

One man was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition, while the other man is in good condition.

Investigators said three people are in police custody for questioning. So far there have been no arrests or charges.

