Halloween events get kids ready for winter with boots

United Way held a spooky movie night and an event to get kids ready for winter at the state theater in downtown Bay City.

Brooklyn Bublitz, 10, took a break from her Halloween fun to pick up a new pair of winter boots.

Thanks to United Way and their partnership with Yonkers, they were able to help out 526 Bay County kids just like Brooklyn.

Tera Szeliga, with United Way, said after their annual back to school clothing drive she received an outpouring of calls asking for winter boots.

“We have a lot of kids that don’t get snow boots for Christmas,” Szeliga said. “And the teachers you know they struggle with that because they’re not allowed to go outside for recess if the kids don’t have snow boots.”

Some children’s snow boots can sell for anywhere between $20 to $60.

Brooklyn’s mom, Kena, said saving that extra money helps them out around Christmas time.

“It’s great to be able to have free boots for the kids to be able to play with and go outside in,” Kena Bublitz said.

Her daughter’s been used to wearing tennis shoes during our mild fall, but mother nature can be pretty unforgiving in the winter.

With cold Michigan weather coming up, parents say it’s important for their kids to have fresh snow boots for the school year.

It’s important to Brooklyn and her mom that she gets to enjoy her favorite part of school, which of course recess.

“She likes to build snowmen and go sledding, she loves playing outside,” Bublitz said.

After she wraps up Halloween, Brooklyn said she’s already got plans for the first snowfall.

“We usually sometimes go down the slides with the sleds,” Brooklyn said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.