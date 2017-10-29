Police investigating toddler's death

Police are looking into a 20-month-old's death after she was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.



Midland police report they were called to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 26. Once there, police learned the child, who is from Midland, was being transferred to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw because of the severity of her injuries.

Investigators say the child died Friday evening.

The department said in a news release, "At this time, MPD's thoughts are with the family."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the MPD Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244, the shift supervisor's office at (989) 839-4713 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245). You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers.

