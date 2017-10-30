Lions red zone offense fails in loss to Steelers

DETROIT (AP) -- JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 97-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger late in the third quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers forced the Detroit Lions to turn the ball over on downs twice in a 20-15 win Sunday night.

The AFC North-leading Steelers (6-2) go into their bye week with a three-game winning streak.

Detroit (3-4) was coming off its bye and lost a third straight and fourth in five games.

Pittsburgh's defense put up a curtain in front of it end zone, forcing the Lions to settle for field goals. When they went for touchdowns, the Steelers stopped them.

