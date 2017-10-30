MDOT planting sunflowers to help honey bee population - WNEM TV 5

MDOT planting sunflowers to help honey bee population

Posted: Updated:
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Help for honey bees is coming from an unlikely source. 

MDOT has planted sunflowers along roadways as a pilot program to help feed the hardworking insects. 

So far, 34 counties have already earned $4 million in federal funding to plant flowers, grasses and cover crops to help the honey bee population. 

They pollinate about $15 billion worth of crops each year. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.