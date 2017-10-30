MDOT planting sunflowers to help honey bee population

Help for honey bees is coming from an unlikely source.

MDOT has planted sunflowers along roadways as a pilot program to help feed the hardworking insects.

So far, 34 counties have already earned $4 million in federal funding to plant flowers, grasses and cover crops to help the honey bee population.

They pollinate about $15 billion worth of crops each year.

