Mid-Michigan communities gear up for Arson Watch

As Mid-Michigan prepares to celebrate Halloween, police and volunteers remain vigilant.

Halloween and the night before often see more mischief and crime - including arson.

Monday night, the Saginaw police and fire departments teamed up for Arson Watch.

The Saginaw Police Department Community Police Officers were also on patrol.

Volunteers are needed to patrol assigned neighborhoods and watch for suspicious activities from dusk until dawn.

If you’re interested, you can register with your neighborhood association. Click here .

In Flint, Citizen’s Radio Patrol hosted its annual Angel’s Night and Halloween Patrol.

"Glad the weather is the way that it is because I know with this rain and this cold it'll keep some people inside," Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said.

Barton said it's a big change of pace compared to the way Angel's Night used to go down back in the '80s. He said the fires would be non-stop.

"Calls you couldn't even keep up with the volume," Barton said.

Over the past few years, the number of fires have dropped.

Barton said he thinks the number is lowering because of patrols and keeping a presence in the neighborhoods.

"It's very important I think that's what cut down on it a lot when the community got involved," Barton said.

He said they have a lot of help from police, volunteers and outside agencies.

