No animals hurt after vehicle crashes through fence at Saginaw zoo

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed through a local children's zoo.

Investigators said a vehicle drove through a fence at the Children's Zoo at Celebration Square in Saginaw late Sunday evening or early Monday morning. The vehicle hit an east office building, causing significant damage to the building and air conditioning unit.

Zoo officials said there was red paint left over from the vehicle that rammed through the fence.

"I saw that our fence was down and our east office was damaged. I was slightly concerned for the animals, and just in general, was someone in the zoo," Education Supervisor Julia Terrien said.

Luckily, no animals were hurt, officials said.

Authorities are now checking surveillance video to gather more information.

"Once they have our surveillance footage we'll be able to kind of do more of a case with them and see kind of what's next as far as the police goes," Terrien said.

She said she is thankful the situation wasn't worse.

"Our animals are all safe and accounted for and same with the staff," Terrien said.

