Chilly night for trick-or-treaters

The day is finally here, Halloween! We were off to a messy start this morning as lake-effect rain and snow made for slippery roads. This afternoon conditions are improving and the Trick-or-treating forecast looks dry.

Today & Tonight

Both rain and snow fell this morning causing some slippery streets just in time for the morning commute. This afternoon the roads have improved and we're in decent shape as temperatures are largely above freezing.

High temperatures later on this afternoon are only expected to be in the low 40s, so prepare for wind chills in the 30s much of the day.

Lake-effect rain and snow will be scattered about through today, mostly rain this afternoon, but should begin tapering off to isolated activity by the evening hours of tonight. Expect mainly dry conditions through trick-or-treat times tonight.

A bigger weather factor for the evening hours will be the cooler temperatures. By 5 PM, temperatures will be in the lower 40s at best and will quickly fall into the 30s for the rest of the evening. Wind chills will be even cooler in the lower to middle 30s, with even a few places dropping into the upper 20s.

Beyond a stray rain or snow shower, we should be drying out during the overnight period with overnight lows settling down to around 30 degrees.

Wednesday

Like the calendar tomorrow we will be changing our weather pattern. Only briefly though.

Dry weather will move into Mid-Michigan tomorrow and we won't have to worry about rain or even any lake-effect snow flakes. Wednesday will also usher in the beginning of a warm up. Highs will reach into the middle and upper 40s with less of a wind chill. That will also lead to temps in the 50s as we near closer to Thursday.

For the full week check the First Warn 5 7-day forecast.

