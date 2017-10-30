2 injured in Saginaw shootings

Saginaw police are investigating after two men were injured in two separate shootings Monday.

The first shooting happened about 1:20 p.m. Monday on Woodward Drive near Alpine Drive.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found a man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The second shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. and happened at 6th and Norman.

Police responded to the scene and discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was traveling northbound on N. 6th Street when he became the victim of a drive-by shooting and crashed his vehicle into a tree, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police are looking for a blue, possibly a Ford, pickup in connection to the shooting. The truck possibly has a broken passenger side taillight and it appears the spare wheel is being used on the rear passenger side, police said.

If you have any information regarding the shootings you are asked to call Michigan State Police at 989-759-1598 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

