Flint targets high crime with $1 million grant

The Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint received a $1 million grant from the National Non-profit Support Initiative Corporation that will be used to target areas with high crime.

Hamilton received the grant at the beginning of the month and now announced how it will be used.

Flint is one of nine cities across the country to receive this award.

The funding will be used to focus on a selected number of streets in the first and third ward of the city.

This includes:

Carpenter Road

Clio Road, on the north side and west side

Pierson Road, on the south and the Flint River on the east side.

The residential area around Brownell Holmes STEM Academy with two adjacent apartments on the northeast corner

The collective area is almost four miles with a population of 12,530, making up almost 13 percent of Flint’s residents.

The project will be carried out by local law enforcement and North Flint community partners.

Mayor Karen Weaver said this grant is a crucial step in Flint’s recovery.

“This program will not only provide the needed funding to make improves that will high target crime areas, but the goal is to do this by strengthening the community and maximizing partnerships to build trust and reduce and even prevent crime,” Weaver said.

Police Chief Timothy Johnson said the police department is going through some serious reconstruction. Johnson also said the department is working on installing an intelligence center to better serve the citizens.

The intelligence center will use more cameras in the city to spot crime and will be stationed 24 hour a day by full time, part-time, and reserved officers.

The grant will also bring jobs to the community.

“We talk about the creation of a safe community, that can’t happen without jobs,” said Dr. Reginald G. Flynn, the president of the North Flint Reinvestment Corporation.

Flynn said roughly 60 to 65 jobs will come from non-profit development organizations.

