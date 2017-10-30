Police: 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fenton

One person was injured in a crash over the weekend that involved multiple vehicles.

Fenton police responded to a four-vehicle collision that happened on US-23.

It happened about 11:20 p.m. on Oct 28. A 2017 Dodge Ram was traveling on southbound US-23 when it collided with a 2014 Chevy Malibu, police said.

The collision happened when the driver, a 60-year-old from St. Charles, of the 2017 Dodge Ram changed lanes, police said.

Once he moved into the next lane, the vehicles in front of him were going slower. Police said he was traveling at 58 to 60 mph. The driver tried to slow down but hit the back of a 2014 Chevy Malibu, police said.

Following the first collision, the Malibu hit a four-door Chevy SUV which then hit a Nissan Frontier, police said.

The driver of the Malibu, a 45-year-old man from Detroit, sustained a laceration to the face.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to Hurley Medical Center by MMR and then transported to a University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor. Fenton Police said the driver was wearing his seatbelt during the accident.

The passengers in the Malibu were a 7-year-old boy and a 42-year-old female. They did not receive any injuries.

Police said those in the third and fourth vehicles also did not receive any injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in this accident.

The driver of the Dodge truck refused medical attention and was ticketed for careless driving.

