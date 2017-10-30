NB I-75 cleared after multi-vehicle crash

The northbound lanes of I-75 in Bay County are back open after a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. on Monday and involved five vehicles, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The left and center lanes of northbound I-75 were blocked at US-10 due to the crash, but have since been reopened.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

