NB I-75 cleared after multi-vehicle crash - WNEM TV 5

NB I-75 cleared after multi-vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The northbound lanes of I-75 in Bay County are back open after a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. on Monday and involved five vehicles, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The left and center lanes of northbound I-75 were blocked at US-10 due to the crash, but have since been reopened.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

