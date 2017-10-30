Sheriff: Unsafe sleep may have caused infant's death - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff: Unsafe sleep may have caused infant's death

HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Unsafe sleep may have caused the death of a 2-month-old Mid-Michigan boy.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the 2-month-old was found not breathing inside his home in Port Hope on Sunday.

The mother and child may have been sleeping together at the time, Hanson said.

His death remains under investigation.

