New culinary school opens in downtown Flint

The Vehicle City is set to become a foodie’s paradise.

The Culinary Arts Institute at Mott Community College is heading to downtown Flint, creating new opportunities for students and the city.

“We will have five kitchens, a meat fabrication lab, even a confections lab,” said Stephen Shubert, the dean of the Business Division.

Shubert is talking about a new student-run restaurant coming to downtown Flint. Shubert is the dean of business at Mott Community College. He said the school is expanding its culinary arts program and will be moving into a new home.

Shubert hopes this will attract more local students to the food industry.

“Projections are great for the future. Also it’s a strong area for students to come in and get a great education and then get a job right away,” Shubert said.

The current culinary program is on Mott’s campus, but soon will be located at the corner of Saginaw and Second Street.

The 36,000 square foot building is currently under renovation. Students at Mott are looking forward to the new location.

“I’m really excited,” said Mary Sushynski, a student at Mott Community College. “It’s great for the downtown area. I love going downtown to eat. We already have a lot of great options and I think this will only increase those options.”

The rendering of the Culinary Arts Institute shows it will have a bakery and even an outside eating area.

Shubert said this project will allow them to nearly double enrollment in the culinary program. He said students will be able to learn all aspects of the food industry. He adds Flint residents will like it too.

“We’re taking a dilapidated building and making it beautiful,” Shubert said. “It’s a fabulous project. I believe it’s going to increase the walkability of the city and the beautification.”

Shubert said Mott Community College has plans to move to the new location as early as next year.

“We’re excited to make a continued impact in Genesee County and downtown Flint,” Shubert said.

Mott Community College is exploring the option of offering a Bachelor’s degree in culinary arts.

