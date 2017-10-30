Tips to have a safe, fun Halloween

On Tuesday night, little ghosts and goblins will be on the hunt for sweet treats.

How can parents be sure the doors their little trick-or-treaters are knocking on belong to someone worth trusting?

"Safety aspect is just critical. It's their lives," said Jim Church, Saginaw resident.

He has two young grandchildren and absolutely loves to celebrate Halloween. He passes out candy to about 1,000 trick-or-treaters every year.

He said the most important thing is he wants kids to be safe while they are celebrating the spooky holiday.

"Be aware of what your kids are doing. Be with your kids as much as possible," Church said.

It's that time of year when many parents are concerned about who's answering the door their child is knocking on.

"We get calls almost every year whether or not the person down the street, or around the corner, is supposed to be passing out candy," said Lt. Miguel Gomez, with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.

Gomez said those are valid concerns for parents. Registered sex offenders who are on probation or parole cannot do anything that brings children to them.

"If the restriction is no contact with minor children, they are not allowed to pass out candy. They're not allowed to be in a home that is passing out candy," Gomez.

Gomez said he recommends parents get out of their cars and go to the doors to trick-or-treat with their kids.

If you are wondering if a sex offender may live in the neighborhood your child is trick-or-treating at, you can find that information here.

