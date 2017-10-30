Owner of lost bracelet found

After months of separation, a lost bracelet has been reclaimed by its owner.

One employee at a gas station reached out to the community for help returning a heartfelt gift.

“We should return things to each other,” said Jourdynn Andrews. “I don’t think it’s something I’m doing good, it’s just something that should be done. Just standard.”

Andrews searched for the owner of a bracelet for some time. She said someone lost it when stopping at the gas station she works at. She said she couldn’t help but try to track down the rightful owner.

“It’s been here for a few months and I just kept seeing it,” Andrews said. “So I decided to post it to see if anyone would respond."

During her search, her Facebook post was shared more than 5,000 times.

Employees said they found the bracelet just outside of the BP gas station in Fenton and it’s what the bracelet says that has them hoping they can find the owners.

Engraved inside it reads “Rachel, I love you still, I always have and I always will.”

“It’s such a sweet note and it seems like it’s an anniversary present,” Andrews said. “I know if I lost my anniversary present I would be heartbroken.”

After Andrews asked a few specific questions about the bracelet, Rachel Card found her heartfelt gift.

Card will stop at the BP gas station to pick up her bracelet on Oct. 31.

