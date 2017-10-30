17-year-old gets 40-100 years for murder of half-sister

WNEM.com has compiled the following list for Trick-or-Treating times across Mid-Michigan.More >
Two detectives threatened an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffed her, drove her around in their police van and then raped her, authorities said Monday in announcing charges against the two.
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.
Police are looking into a 20-month-old's death after she was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Unsafe sleep may have caused the death of a 2-month-old Mid-Michigan boy.
At 69 years old, Homer Williams has finally found what he's been searching for his entire life: a family and a home to call his own. "It's like Heaven."
A small town song playing in the breeze is a melody of simpler times; a new and unfamiliar tune for Brent Chinery.
Police say a parent on the reservation in northeastern Wisconsin found a packet of methamphetamine among her child's trick-or-treat Halloween candy.
A 17-year-old Grand Rapids-area youth has been sentenced to 40 to 100 years in prison in the strangulation death of his 18-year-old half-sister.
