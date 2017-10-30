17-year-old gets 40-100 years for murder of half-sister - WNEM TV 5

17-year-old gets 40-100 years for murder of half-sister

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -

A 17-year-old Grand Rapids-area youth has been sentenced to 40 to 100 years in prison in the strangulation death of his 18-year-old half-sister.

Seventeen-year-old Savon Schmus learned his sentence Monday after pleading guilty earlier this month Monday to murder in the death of McKenna Hilton. Her body was found Aug. 18, 2016, in a wooded area near Emerald Lake in Grand Rapids Township.

The victim's mother, Stacey Hilton, addressed Schmus in court and said, "I hate you. I will never forgive you."

WOOD-TV reports the father of the defendant and the victim, David Schmus, read a Bible verse from the book of Corinthians about the endurance of love and wept as the judge delivered the sentence.

Savon Schmus didn't speak, but his attorney told the judge he is remorseful.

