Michigan hospital mentioned during speech on cybersecurity

The No. 2 official at the U.S. Justice Department talked about an attack on a Michigan hospital's computer system during a speech on cybersecurity.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says medical devices at Caro Community Hospital weren't directly affected in July. But he says "those threats are out there" in the healthcare industry.

Rosenstein spoke Monday at the North American International Cyber Summit in Detroit. He says public-private partnerships are "critical" in the fight against cyberattacks.

Caro Community Hospital is a small hospital in Tuscola County. It acknowledged a ransomware attack last summer in which software paralyzes a computer system until a ransom is paid. The strike even affected hospital phones.

Chief executive Marc Augsburger called it a "horrible intrusion."

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.