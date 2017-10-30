Crews respond to roof fire at Bay City Prestolite building

The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a roof fire on Saturday night.

At 7:08 p.m. on Oct. 28, public safety personnel were dispatched to 501 Morton St. at the Prestolite building in Bay City for a fire on the roof.

Five firefighters and four public safety officers were initially sent to handle the situation.

Responders hosed a line to the roof and quickly extinguished the fire.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the fire.

