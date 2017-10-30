Crews respond to roof fire at Bay City Prestolite building - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to roof fire at Bay City Prestolite building

Posted: Updated:
File photo (WNEM) File photo (WNEM)
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a roof fire on Saturday night.

At 7:08 p.m. on Oct. 28, public safety personnel were dispatched to 501 Morton St. at the Prestolite building in Bay City for a fire on the roof.

Five firefighters and four public safety officers were initially sent to handle the situation.

Responders hosed a line to the roof and quickly extinguished the fire.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.