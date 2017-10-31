Wisconsin councilwoman fights to breastfeed in session

A Wisconsin city councilwoman is taking action.

She's fighting a ban from breastfeeding her son during a legislative session.

Frustrated after a year of being unable to reach an agreement with the city government, she hired a lawyer who advised her that state law allows for a mother to breastfeed in public - that includes City Hall.

However, before she returned to the city council with her son in tow, the rest of the council voted in favor of a rule preventing infants and toddlers from attending legislative sessions.

What do you think? Should the councilwoman have the right to breastfeed her son during a meeting?

