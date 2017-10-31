TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-675 ramp to NB I-75 to close for concrete work

A detour for commuters traveling I-75 in Saginaw County on Tuesday.

The northbound I-675 ramp to northbound I-75 will close at 9 a.m. for concrete work.

Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-75 to M-13 where they can re-enter northbound I-75.

The I-675 ramp is scheduled to re-open at 3 p.m.

