Local family collecting goods for homeless, veterans

A local family is carrying on their late loved one's giving ways by trying to keep people warm through the winter.

"From the blankets it turned into, hats, and gloves, and socks and a little bit of everything,” Tim Hanson said.

The Hanson family in Saginaw is helping local veterans in honor of the late Brad Hanson, an Army veteran.

For two years now, the family has been collecting blankets, jackets and other goods to help the homeless and veterans struggling to get by.

Shannon Harper was one of those veterans. He said the kindness meant so much.

"It was great. I didn't expect it for one, and when it happened, I was just like, caught off guard and I was surprised and thankful,” Harper said.

This year, they family is donating goods to It Takes A Warrior and the Underground Railroad. They're collecting items through their Facebook group called Bradley's All 4 One & One 4 All. >>Click here to donate<<

There's also a public drop off space at Saginaw Fraternal Order of the Eagles #497 on Gratiot Road in Saginaw. Drop off times are every day from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some goods the community can donate include new blankets, new gloves, new hats, toothbrushes, toothpaste and mini mouthwash.

