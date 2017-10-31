Hobby shop at Junction Valley Railroad to close its doors Tuesda - WNEM TV 5

Hobby shop at Junction Valley Railroad to close its doors Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
BRIDGEPORT, MI (WNEM) -

It's the end of an era for an old Mid-Michigan attraction. 

The Junction Valley Railroad's model train hobby shop will close its doors at the end of business Tuesday. 

They posted the news on their Facebook page saying "THANK YOU FOR A FANTASTIC 23 YEARS." 

The Bridgeport shop said it's offering discounts on some of its remaining products. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.