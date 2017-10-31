Hobby shop at Junction Valley Railroad to close its doors Tuesday

It's the end of an era for an old Mid-Michigan attraction.

The Junction Valley Railroad's model train hobby shop will close its doors at the end of business Tuesday.

They posted the news on their Facebook page saying "THANK YOU FOR A FANTASTIC 23 YEARS."

The Bridgeport shop said it's offering discounts on some of its remaining products.

