Canadian man arrested in major Michigan drug operation

Federal officials said a man was arrested for running an international drug operation that flooded Detroit with more than a million ecstasy pills.

Ecstasy is a party drug, and too many young people are taking it. Its side effects include nausea, chills, sweating and blurred vision. Officials said one of the biggest dealers lives just across the boarder.

Harpinder Sian's name first surfaced in a big illegal gun case in Canada, but his drug operation in Metro Detroit is what really outraged law enforcement officers.

"The government is really putting its foot down here and saying this behavior is not going to be tolerated, and they want this guy locked up so he can't do it again for a very, very long time," Legal Expert Neil Rockind said.

Ecstasy has been a major problem in Michigan, and over a million of the pills made it from Canada illegally under Sian's direction. Federal officials said they caught him making phone calls that are smoking gun evidence of a major international drug operation, and decided to bring him in.

The Canadian citizen had to be extradited.

"It shows you to what degree the federal government here really wanted this guy," Rockind said.

Now that federal officials have him in the country, they plan to send a strong message.

After the jury convicted him, prosecutors asked the judge to lock up Sian for 20 years and pay a $2 million fine.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company / WDIV. All rights reserved.