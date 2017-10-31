Firefighters rescue 15 students after home erupts in flames

Fire crews rescued a group of Michigan State University international students when the home they were in erupted in flames.

Lansing firefighters responded after the residents called early Monday saying their house was full of smoke.

When crews arrived, five of the students had already gotten out of the home. Firefighters led the remaining 10 to safety.

The fire, located in the attic, caused the roof to collapse.

It took more than an hour to bring the flames under control.

A hose line struck one firefighter, breaking his nose. He was hospitalized, treated, and released.

The cause of the fire isn't yet known.

The Red Cross is stepping in to help the displaced students.

