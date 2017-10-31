WANTED: Woman accused of making threats against Dorothy, Toto

The University of Michigan-Flint Police have issued an arrest warrant for an unknown woman this Halloween.

A post on their Facebook page includes a hand-drawn sketch of the woman and says her crimes involve a threats complaint.

She was overheard stating that she was going to “get Dorothy and her little dog Toto”.

Police are asking that if you know the location of the woman to not approach, but call them immediately.

On a serious note, the police department is offering a few safety tips for this Halloween night.

Trust your instincts

Don't offer or take rides from people you don't know

Don’t take rides from someone you may suspect is drunk or high

While at the party, don’t take drinks or food from strangers and never leave your drink alone or with somebody you don't know.

Don’t leave the party with someone you don’t know!

Always decide on a designated driver and sober companion.

Don’t drink and drive!

Before going to a party, tell a trusted friend where you're going and when you'll be back. If your plans change let that friend know about the change in the plans.

Before you take off for the party, make a pledge with your trusted friend(s) to arrive together, stay together and leave together.

Have a trusted friend that you can call for a ride or for help, and create a code word or phrase that means “I need your help.”

Pace yourself if you drink. Alcohol poisoning is very real, serious and life-threatening. If you're with a friend who you think has had too much to drink and could be in danger, please don't hesitate to call 911 or if on campus at 810-762-3333 and get them the help they need fast!

