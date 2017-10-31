Officer pleads guilty to neglect of duty in car theft case

A Benton Harbor police officer has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor neglect of duty.

The Berrien County prosecutor's office says Tuesday that surveillance video showed 36-year-old Reginald Gee speaking to a person inside a car that had been reported stolen.

The Honda was reported stolen Sept. 12 in southwestern Michigan's Bridgman. Gee was on patrol Sept. 14 when he came across the car in Benton Harbor and reported that it was unoccupied.

An investigation revealed that Gee and the person in the Honda knew one another.

Gee has been sentenced to fines and court costs of $535. Proceedings are being held regarding his employment with the police department.

