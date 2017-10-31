POLL: Should there be an age limit for trick-or-treating?

A North Carolina town is getting national attention for its suggested trick-or-treat guidelines.

It’s an annual tradition for the Holly Springs town council to pass a resolution for a safe night of spooky fun.

According to CBS reports, a guideline approved at the most recent council meeting includes a request that trick-or-treating should be restricted to children under the age of 13.

The town’s guidelines came under fire after a blog writer criticized the rule, saying Halloween should be an inclusive event for children of all ages.

The mayor said the guideline is not an actual rule.

“It’s just a suggestion. Not a law. Not even enforceable. Didn’t want it to be. Never has been. It’s been there for at least since 2004, probably even goes back before that,” Sears told our CBS affiliates.

The guidelines also request that teenagers 13 and older who choose to trick-or-treat avoid wearing masks. Sears said there were some complaints from homeowners who had tall masked teens knocking on their doors late at night.

The town cites safety concerns behind the restrictive suggestions.

