Man hurt after rear-ending semi in Sanilac County

Authorities said an 81-year-old man was hurt when he rear-ended a semi.

It happened about 10:28 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 at the intersection of Ruth Road and M-46 in Sanilac County’s Washington Township.

Investigators said a 1989 International semi driven by 30-year-old Justin Kritzman of Sandusky was stopped on M-46 in the eastbound lane trying to turn north on Ruth Road.

The semi was rear-ended by a 2010 Lincoln driven by 81-year-old Carl Olsen of Croswell, police said. The semi driver told investigators he was passed on the right side by an unknown vehicle just before he was rear-ended.

Olsen was taken to McKenzie Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. The semi driver was not hurt, police said.

