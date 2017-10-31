Farmer finds 69 pot plants in corn field - WNEM TV 5

Farmer finds 69 pot plants in corn field

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Midland County Deputies confiscated 69 marijuana plants after a farmer found them growing in a field.

The farmer was working in a cornfield near East Parish Road and N. Midland/Bay Co Line Road in Larkin Township on Oct. 28 when the plants were discovered.

The plants were about 2-3 feet tall, and not fully mature.

There is no word on suspects.

