Lawmakers OK budget bill that includes vetoed spending

Michigan lawmakers have approved a $62.8 million supplemental budget bill that includes spending vetoed by Gov. Rick Snyder months ago.

The bill passed by the House Tuesday would restore about half of the $5 million in proposed general spending nixed by the Republican governor. An education budget bill already on Snyder's desk includes another $1.2 million in spending he previously vetoed.

Lawmakers say Snyder is now on board after reconsidering.

Added back in is $150,000 to train grocers and others to prepare and clean equipment used to serve draft beer. A law expanded the type of businesses that can let customers fill growlers for consumption off-site.

There's also $280,000 for a Muskegon charter school and $700,000 for a study on the potential of genomic testing to improve opioid prescribing practices.

