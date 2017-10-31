White nationalist asks to speak at University of Michigan - WNEM TV 5

White nationalist asks to speak at University of Michigan

Posted: Updated:
University of Michigan logo University of Michigan logo
ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

A University of Michigan spokesman says it will pay "close attention to the safety and security of our community" in considering a request by white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Tuesday that no decision has been made on Spencer's request. Fitzgerald says a representative of Spencer's National Policy Institute indicated there was flexibility with the speaking date.

Michigan State University earlier this year turned down a request for Spencer to speak there. Spencer's group has filed a lawsuit seeking to have that blockage overturned. Spencer's group has also filed a lawsuit against Ohio State University, which also turned down a request for speaking space.

Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.