Saginaw County Animal Control Center temporarily closes

The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center has temporarily shut down.

The center said it has seen an increase in parainfluenza activity and shut down for a deep clean.

The shelter will also isolate the animals being treated until Monday, when the shelter reopens.

If you visited the shelter within the last two weeks, the shelter is encouraging you to be on the lookout for flu-like symptoms in your dog.

These symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, decreased appetite, lethargy and coughing.

This is not typically a life-threatening illness, the shelter said.

"The shelter does not currently have a large enough building or kennels to perform an isolation of our sick population. The only way to safeguard our animals and the public is to close our doors until the danger has passed," the shelter said.

If you notice any of the symptoms listed above you should call 989-797-4500 or contact your veterinarian.

