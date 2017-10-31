Family escapes house fire - WNEM TV 5

Family escapes house fire

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI

A family is safe after a fire started in their home while they were inside.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Grand Blanc Road near Sharp Road in Mundy Township.

The family was inside and smelled the smoke, but they had enough time to get out.

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement and eventually spread to the upstairs.

It is not clear what started the fire or if there were any injuries.

