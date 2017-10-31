High school produces 'the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

A beloved novel comes to life on stage at Garber High School in Essexville.

Rhyan Shankool, 16, is the star of the school's production of the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

"I've never played like the evil character before," Rhyan said.

She has been involved in a dozen plays, but this one tops her list.

"I think everything is just bigger and like last year we had a really small cast. So it's like a nice contrast from last year. So it's really fun," she said.

By bigger she also means a custom made set, costumes rented from New York and even some special effects.

The man behind the magic is Tom Smith. He has been directing production at Garber for 27 years.

"When good can prevail over evil it's good family entertainment. So that's what's different about this show," Smith said.

Smith said they spared no expense in building the fictional world of Narnia without any funding from the school itself.

For a town with less than 4,000 people, the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is a big city high school production.

This year's play cost $12,000. They used revenue from last year's ticket sales to pay for the show.

"It was just well worth it because of the student involvement that kids were able to get involved with in the play," Smith said.

For Rhyan, she hopes audiences come out all week long to support their hard work.

All proceeds from this year's sales will go back to fund whatever show they have planned next.

"I'm really excited because I enjoy having an audience because it just like brings the character more and stuff like that," Rhyan said.

The play opens Wednesday night and shows nightly through Monday.

