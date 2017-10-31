Halloween tricks, November treats?

Mother Nature got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday, startling many of us right as we woke up with a dusting of snow. The wintry terror continued throughout the day with scattered lake effect showers, many of which included either mixed snow or a complete changeover at times. But, for all of the tricks our weather rolled out on Halloween, it looks like we may get our treats during the first week of November.

Overnight

Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the night, and while we will lose much of the wind, it will remain a cold night here in Mid-Michigan. Overnight lows will settle into the low 30s, with a SSW winds at 5-10 mph leading to minimal wind chill.

>> Temperatures across Mid-Michigan <<

Wednesday

We won't quite get to where we should be as we kick off November, but we'll be closer. High pressure's hold over our weather will linger just long enough to give us a dry day for the middle of the work week. We'll see more clouds than sunshine, but we'll keep wet weather out of the picture during the day. Despite a southerly turn in the wind, it will remain abnormally chilly with highs only pegged for the mid 40s.

Overcast skies will resume on Wednesday night with the arrival of a new storm system. A warm front lifting in from the southwest will spread rain back into the region late in the evening, continuing through most of the night. Low temps will also remain markedly milder, only sliding to the low 40s around midnight and rising closer to 50 by Thursday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, ranging from 0.25"-0.50".

Thursday & Beyond

Wednesday night's occasional rain will taper off to scattered showers by the time we head out the door on Thursday morning, but those showers will continue at times throughout the day. You'll need the umbrella, but you'll likely be able to drop a layer too. High temperatures will race their way into the middle and upper 50s thanks to persistent southerly winds.

A cold front will come through late Thursday evening, bringing an end to the showers, but also knocking our temperatures back a bit for the end of the work week. Friday will be a trade-off of sun and clouds, but with highs hovering closer to 50 degrees.

We'll repeat a similar scenario over the weekend with showers returning with a new disturbance on Saturday. Highs will be limited to the upper 40s to start the weekend, but another warm front will bump us back into the middle and upper 50s on Sunday. Granted, that warm up will come along with the continued chance for showers, but at least we'll get another break from the harsh chill.

Get a look at the entire first week of November in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

