School district warns parents about stranger danger incident

The Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools superintendent is warning parents about a possible stranger danger incident.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Monday when an Atlantis High School student was walking north on Graham Road from Beveridge Road in Genesee County.

The student reported they were approached by a stranger in a white van, Superintendent Eddie Kindle said.

The suspect was described as an older man with dark gray hair.

The student said they declined a ride, but the stranger proceeded to follow them and asked a second time if the student wanted a ride, Kindle said.

The student ran to the Flint Township-McCarty Library and the Flint Township Police Department was immediately contacted.

Police are investigating the incident.

"We want to keep our students safe and aware of the possible dangerous situations that can occur within our community. Please talk to your children about strangers, the importance of being aware of their surroundings, and when possible, the value in always walking with others," Kindle said.

