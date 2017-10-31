Lions sign Barclay, waive Skipper

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have signed guard Don Barclay and waived tackle Dan Skipper.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have released tackle Storm Norton from the practice squad.

Barclay played previously with Green Bay, making one start for the Packers last season. He's made 24 starts in 62 career games since entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2012 with Green Bay.

Skipper made his pro debut with Detroit in Sunday night's 20-15 loss to Pittsburgh.

